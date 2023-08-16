Deals: Acer Gaming Chromebook 516 GE $100 off, Sony XM4 ANC earbuds $140, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by one of the first discounts to save on Acer’s new Chromebook 516 GE at $100 off. That’s joined by a price cut on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds, making these the best value around at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s new Chromebook 516 GE is fit for cloud gaming

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Having just launched in December of last year, the new gaming Chromebook is on sale for only the second time at $549 shipped. Normally fetching $649, that’s a $100 discount and the first chance to save since back in March. It’s also the second-best discount to date. Having taken a hands-on look at the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE right before the new year turned over, we walked away impressed by its gaming feature set. All that comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is just as ready for gaming with a 16-inch 1440p 120Hz panel pushing some serious pixels in a build like the 516 GE.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds are the best value around at $140

Woot is now offering the best price ever on a pair of Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds – that is, if you don’t mind a refurbished offering, dropping down a Grade A condition model to $139.99 Prime shipped. Delivery without Prime will run you $6 otherwise. You’d more regularly pay $278, which is exactly the price tag over at Amazon right now. Today’s offer beats our last mention by $30 and is a new all-time low, and it includes a 1-year warranty. Below, we dive into how these compare to the newer counterparts. But the spoiler is that at $160 less than the XM5s, these are as good of a bargain as you’ll find in the earbuds space.

Delivering Sony’s now previous-generation pair of active noise-canceling earbuds, the XM4 arrive with a design that’s 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown of features in our launch coverage, as well.

