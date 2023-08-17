 Skip to main content

Samsung’s new Freestyle Gen 2 projector is packed with cloud gaming, pre-orders open today

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 17 2023 - 7:12 am PT
1 Comment

Samsung has today announced a new portable projector, the Freestyle Gen 2, that bundles in the company’s Gaming Hub, which supports a collection of cloud gaming services.

The Samsung Freestyle projector first launched in early 2022 with a compelling concept. A portable projector that could display FHD video on any flat surface with a smart TV UI built-in, but it went even beyond that. The Freestyle had an integrated stand that could help position the device at the needed angle, accept portable power over USB-C, and had a built-in speaker too.

With Freestyle Gen 2, Samsung is upgrading the package, but not in many major ways.

The projector still outputs 1080p resolution and has the same basic design, as well as the same Tizen-based software. This time around, though, the Freestyle uses Samsung’s SolarCell Remote, which recharges its battery using light sources. It also has more memory for better performance.

The big new addition is support for Samsung Gaming Hub on the Freestyle Gen 2. This makes the Freestyle the only projector that natively supports Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Xbox Game Pass, and others (Gaming Hub also supported Google Stadia when that was still around). This allows for playing console-quality games with just the projector and a Bluetooth controller, no HDMI devices needed.

Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is available for pre-order now at $799, and you’ll get a free water-resistant case with pre-orders. The projector starts shipping on August 30.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.