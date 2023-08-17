Samsung’s new Freestyle Gen 2 projector is packed with cloud gaming, pre-orders open today

Samsung has today announced a new portable projector, the Freestyle Gen 2, that bundles in the company’s Gaming Hub, which supports a collection of cloud gaming services.

The Samsung Freestyle projector first launched in early 2022 with a compelling concept. A portable projector that could display FHD video on any flat surface with a smart TV UI built-in, but it went even beyond that. The Freestyle had an integrated stand that could help position the device at the needed angle, accept portable power over USB-C, and had a built-in speaker too.

With Freestyle Gen 2, Samsung is upgrading the package, but not in many major ways.

The projector still outputs 1080p resolution and has the same basic design, as well as the same Tizen-based software. This time around, though, the Freestyle uses Samsung’s SolarCell Remote, which recharges its battery using light sources. It also has more memory for better performance.

The big new addition is support for Samsung Gaming Hub on the Freestyle Gen 2. This makes the Freestyle the only projector that natively supports Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Xbox Game Pass, and others (Gaming Hub also supported Google Stadia when that was still around). This allows for playing console-quality games with just the projector and a Bluetooth controller, no HDMI devices needed.

Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is available for pre-order now at $799, and you’ll get a free water-resistant case with pre-orders. The projector starts shipping on August 30.

