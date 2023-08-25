Android 14 Beta 5.2 rolling out with Pixel Fold & Tablet fixes

Following the last patch a week ago, Google is rolling out Android 14 Beta 5.2 as another bug fixer, especially for the Pixel Fold and Tablet.

There are nine fixes with UPB5.230623.006 for Pixel phones, and UPB5.230623.006.A1 on the Pixel Fold and Tablet.

Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.

Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program and running Beta 5 or 5.1, you will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 5.2. Google

Android 14 Beta 5.2 with the August 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.