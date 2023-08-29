Deals: OnePlus Pad sees first cash discount to $430, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $52 off, more

The very first cash discount is finally landing on the new OnePlus Pad at $430. Those $50 in savings also include a free OnePlus Stylo, and are joined by the lowest price of the year on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $52 off. Plus, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is seeing a $90 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Pad sees first cash discount to $430

OnePlus today is offering the very first cash discount on its new OnePlus Pad. Down from the usual $480 going rate, today’s offer drops to $430. Typically fetching $480, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings attached in order to land at the all-time low. You’re also getting one of the new companion OnePlus Stylo added to your purchase at no extra cost, adding an extra $100 in value to the package. If you’ve been waiting on a discount, your chance has now finally arrived.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s seeing the first chance to save. This bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familiar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now $52 off

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $178 in three colors. This is a new 2023 low at $52 off the usual $230 price tag. It’s also $2 under our previous mention and marking the lowest we’ve seen since last fall. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch sees $90 discount

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $209. Down from $299, you’re looking at a $90 discount while beating our previous mention by an extra $20. This is the third-best price cut to date, coming within $34 of the all-time low. Today’s offer also arrives in all three styles, too. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]