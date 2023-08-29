 Skip to main content

Roborock celebrates anniversary with some of its best deals ever

Avatar for Sponsored Post  | Aug 29 2023 - 5:54 pm PT
roborock s8 pro ultra

Roborock offers some of the best robot vacuums money can buy, and to celebrate its ninth year in business, the company is offering some of its best deals ever on Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and more.

Available starting August 29 and through September 2, Roborock is offering up to $650 off select vacuums, including some of the best deals ever on select products.

One of those “best ever” deals is on the brand-new Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, which launched earlier this year. The powerful S8 Pro Ultra, with its 6,000Pa suction, self-emptying vacuum, self-cleaning mop, and excellent LiDAR navigation, is getting a 25% discount. That’s $400 off (down to $1,199) for one of the best robot vacuums you can buy today.

A few highlights of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra include:

  • Self-emptying vacuum
  • Self-washing mop
  • VibraRise scrubbing mop
  • 6,000Pa suction
  • LiDAR navigation + Reactive 3D Obstacle Avoidance

Beyond that, another killer deal is on a bundle of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Roborock Dyad Pro. The bundle, which usually costs over $2,000, will be discounted by $650 as buyers can get a discount on a robot vacuum and get the Dyad Pro for free to complete their house cleaning process: the S8 Pro Ultra for automated cleaning and the Dyad Pro for handling quick cleanings for both dry and wet messes around the home.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra + Dyad Pro
Roborock Q Revo

For a more budget-friendly cleaner, the Roborock Q Revo is a great option. The self-emptying robot vacuum has many of the same features and nearly the same suction power as the S8 series but with a simplified package that’s much more affordable at $699.99 during this sale. Some highlights of the Q Revo include:

  • Self-emptying vacuum
  • Self-washing mop
  • Dual-spinning mop heads
  • 5,500Pa suction
  • LiDAR navigation

Most importantly, the Q Revo supports the same Roborock app as the “flagship” products, which means you get a killer mapping experience for a fraction of the cost.

Roborock’s anniversary sale also includes discounts on several other products, such as the Roborock S7, Q5, and the Q Revo. Below, we’ve broken down those discounts with links to buy.

  • Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – $400 off ($1,199.99)
  • Roborock S8 Pro Ultra / Dyad Pro bundle – $649 off ($1,399.99)
  • Roborock Q Revo – $200 off ($699.99)
  • Roborock S7 – $290 off ($359.99)
  • Roborock Q5 – $170 off ($259.99)
  • Roborock Q5+ – $300 off ($399.99)
  • Roborock Dyad Pro – $100 off ($349.99)

These great deals are only available for a limited time, so act fast!

