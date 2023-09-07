Samsung will sell limited edition Galaxy Z Fold 5 design by Thom Browne, complete with Galaxy Watch 6

As the initial Galaxy Z Fold 5 hype tapers down, Samsung is dropping news of a new limited edition Thom Browne-designed foldable.

No stranger to special editions, Samsung is setting out to offer something a little unique for customers – so long as they’re willing to spend a little extra. Previous versions of the Galaxy Z Flip have an extra “Bespoke” offering, which allows users to customize the paneling on the foldable to whatever combinations they please. The Fold, however, has been left in the dust.

However, Samsung announced a new edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to enhance that basic streak. The company has teamed up with Thom Browne to offer a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Thom Browne Fold 5 features a red, white, and blue array of stripes that showcase a signature look. The back glass features fabric texture etching to add to the premium look and feel. With that, the usually hidden hinge is coated with a bright gold plating. The camera lenses are bordered in gold paint as well.

In addition to the device itself, the Thom Browne Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with two leather cases and a special S Pen that brings a cohesive look. The S Pen is a matte black with gold text etched on the side.

The Fold 5 is packaged up nice and tight in a special edition briefcase, because the Thom Browne Z Fold 5 can’t just come in a black box. That briefcase also houses a gold Galaxy Watch 6 that comes with two straps – black leather and red, white, and blue striped leather.

Even the included 25W charging brick – surprise, surprise – houses the same colorway found on the watch straps and Z Fold 5 exterior.

Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne edition will be available in very limited quality and only sold in select markets. That list only includes Korea, though it may expand further. Sales will initiate on September 12 on Samsung’s online storefront. Samsung hasn’t made any mention of the price, though we can break it down to the best of our ability.

The Z Fold 5 costs around $1,799. The Galaxy Watch 6 hits somewhere in the range of $299. Add on some extra cost for cases, extra straps, and limited edition coloring and style, and we’d guess you’re looking at around $3,000. That’s, of course, just a rough speculation and not converted for the Korean market. But with limited units and high-end elements added to each device, it’s going to be expensive.