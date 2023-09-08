Samsung revives $1,000 trade-in and doubled storage deal for Galaxy Z Fold 5, S23 discounted too

Samsung is bringing attention right back around to the Galaxy S23 series and Z Fold 5 with the same enhanced trade-in deals and free storage upgrade options we saw at launch.

Samsung’s launches have followed a specific pattern as of late. After announcing new devices like the Galaxy S23 and Fold 5, pre-orders launch with some really tempting deals. Generally, that includes boosted trade-in offers with much better estimates for your used device. It also entails a free storage upgrade – i.e., from 256GB to 512GB – which would normally cost an extra $100 or more.

Of course, those deals only live as long as the pre-order phase is live – generally.

Starting today for a quick window, Samsung is bringing these deals back to the forefront with boosted trade-ins and free storage upgrades on the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is notable because these flagship devices are rather expensive and if you can find a deal to the tune of a few hundred off, it can be worth it. Particularly in the case of the Z Fold 5, which costs around $1,799 at base value.

In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the current sale will get you a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, which would normally bring the price up to $1,919. On top of that, some devices are eligible to give you $1,000 when traded in. That essentially brings the price down to $799 for Samsung’s latest foldable.

The S23 series, on the other hand, doesn’t get a free storage upgrade. However, trade-ins are boosted to a max of $750 for some devices, which is still up over general trade-in costs. If you were to trade a device in to get $750 off, you’re looking at around $449 for the S23 Ultra, even less if you go with the S23+ or base S23, however, those see a max trade-in return of $725 – still preferable over general sale.

Traded device Return for Z Fold 5 Return for S23 Ultra Return for S23/S23+ Galaxy S23 Ultra $1,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,000 $750 $650 Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,000 $750 $620 Pixel Fold $1,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,000 $750 $725 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,000 $750 $615

The above values don’t include every single trade-in offer from Samsung – they’re select devices to cover multiple manufacturers. Be sure to check out Samsung’s store page to see specific trade-in values for your device. Even if it isn’t the maximum amount you can get for the Fold 5 or S23, it’s likely still a better value. This deal will run until September 17, after which prices will go back to normal.

Note: Links to the Samsung store in this article allow early access to this particular sale, which would otherwise only be available starting on September 11.

