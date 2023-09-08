 Skip to main content

Samsung revives $1,000 trade-in and doubled storage deal for Galaxy Z Fold 5, S23 discounted too

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Sep 8 2023 - 7:27 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy z fold 5

Samsung is bringing attention right back around to the Galaxy S23 series and Z Fold 5 with the same enhanced trade-in deals and free storage upgrade options we saw at launch.

Samsung’s launches have followed a specific pattern as of late. After announcing new devices like the Galaxy S23 and Fold 5, pre-orders launch with some really tempting deals. Generally, that includes boosted trade-in offers with much better estimates for your used device. It also entails a free storage upgrade – i.e., from 256GB to 512GB – which would normally cost an extra $100 or more.

Of course, those deals only live as long as the pre-order phase is live – generally.

Starting today for a quick window, Samsung is bringing these deals back to the forefront with boosted trade-ins and free storage upgrades on the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is notable because these flagship devices are rather expensive and if you can find a deal to the tune of a few hundred off, it can be worth it. Particularly in the case of the Z Fold 5, which costs around $1,799 at base value.

In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the current sale will get you a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, which would normally bring the price up to $1,919. On top of that, some devices are eligible to give you $1,000 when traded in. That essentially brings the price down to $799 for Samsung’s latest foldable.

Related: Galaxy Z Fold 5 is as good as this foldable can get

The S23 series, on the other hand, doesn’t get a free storage upgrade. However, trade-ins are boosted to a max of $750 for some devices, which is still up over general trade-in costs. If you were to trade a device in to get $750 off, you’re looking at around $449 for the S23 Ultra, even less if you go with the S23+ or base S23, however, those see a max trade-in return of $725 – still preferable over general sale.

Traded deviceReturn for Z Fold 5Return for S23 UltraReturn for S23/S23+
Galaxy S23 Ultra$1,000
Galaxy Z Fold 4$1,000$750$650
Galaxy S22 Ultra$1,000$750$620
Pixel Fold $1,000
iPhone 14 Pro Max$1,000$750$725
iPhone 13 Pro Max$1,000$750$615

The above values don’t include every single trade-in offer from Samsung – they’re select devices to cover multiple manufacturers. Be sure to check out Samsung’s store page to see specific trade-in values for your device. Even if it isn’t the maximum amount you can get for the Fold 5 or S23, it’s likely still a better value. This deal will run until September 17, after which prices will go back to normal.

Note: Links to the Samsung store in this article allow early access to this particular sale, which would otherwise only be available starting on September 11.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Buy the Galaxy S23/S23+

Buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch