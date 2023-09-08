YouTube starts making the ‘Subscribe’ button glow when creators ask you to subscribe

If you’ve spent any time on YouTube over the past couple of years, you’re probably well aware of how often creators ask your to subscribe to their channels – and rightly so, given the amount of time that often goes into creating content for the platform. Now, in a new test, YouTube is emphasizing creator’s statements with a new feature that makes the actual “Subscribe” button glow in line with the request.

Showing up for some users in recent weeks, YouTube is testing a new feature that automatically makes the “Subscribe” button glow whenever a video says the word “subscribe.” The process appears to be fully automated by the platform itself, with those seeing the test reporting it across a wide variety of videos.

The glowing animation adds a splash of color to the button for a couple of seconds, giving some subtle, but noticeable emphasis to the button.

Creators often play animations within the video itself to bring attention to the request to subscribe, but this new platform-level addition could make it a lot easier to give that added emphasis. However, this seems to only work on desktop at the moment, with no sign of it on mobile or TV apps.

A 9to5Google reader provided a brief clip of the animation in action on a recent video from The Deep Dive.

At least one user also claims that this happens with the word “like” as well, but we’ve not seen what that actually looks like.

Have you seen the “Subscribe” or “Like” buttons glowing lately? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks, Henry!

More on YouTube: