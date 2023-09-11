Nothing Phone (2) update adds Glyph Progress for another app and Pocket Mode

The Nothing Phone (2) is looking at its third significant update since release. The new Nothing OS version adds new UI elements, a new compass widget, and another app that can take advantage of the Nothing Phone (2)’s arguably coolest feature – Glyph Progress.

The latest update we’ve seen make its way to the Nothing Phone (2) is the July security patch update. It hosted a slew of important security fixes while also bringing some vital camera improvements. Overall, it felt more like a refinement of many features than an update that brings new elements altogether.

The newest one, however, brings three major additions to the Nothing Phone (2). Shared by Max Jambor on X, the upcoming patch adds a new compass widget to the arsenal of Nothing’s stylized add-ons, which is undoubtedly the least exciting in the list. It might not get much use on a phone, but it could add to the overall “Nothing” look with the company’s iconic widget design language.

Beyond a compass widget, Nothing is finally bringing a Pocket Mode to the device. Pocket Mode essentially disables all touch capabilities when the device detects itself in a pocket. The Nothing OS update notes that a new UI is available to show when the phone is in that state. Since this is a preliminary changelog, we’re not sure what that UI looks like or how Nothing’s Pocket Mode will act as a feature. It could automatically enable itself, or it could have the option in a Quick Settings tile to initiate on command. Either way, it’s a fantastic add.

Nothing’s third addition in this update to the Phone (2) is the inclusion of a new app that can take advantage of the best, yet ghost town, feature. The Glyph Progress feature on Nothing Phone (2) is a practical use of the LED backing that we love to play with and then forget about. The Glyph progress tool allows apps to display progress on the back of the phone while it’s asleep. This is particularly useful for delivery and rideshare apps.

The only app to currently take advantage of this is Uber, and even still, it’s in beta. Now, Nothing is adding Zomato to that list, which is another food delivery app. This will allow users to see the delivery status without turning the phone over. A divide feature that I think is wonderful.

The patch brings more additions that improve on existing features:

Added an Improve “OTG Compatibility” toggle in Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences.

Increased the Screen Recorder capture

Adjusted the animation speed of the keyboard popping up after opening the app drawer.

Improved haptic feedback.

Improved NFC stability.

Improved Bluetooth connection stability in various scenarios.

\Minor UI adjustments.

Minor bug fixes.

The original post shows the update listed in German with no word on when this Glyph Progress and Pocket Mode update will be available for Nothing Phone (2) users in the US or other regions.