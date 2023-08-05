 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2)’s latest update brings more camera improvements, July patch

Aug 5 2023
The Nothing Phone (2) has great software, and seemingly also solid support, as the second update is already rolling out with the July 2023 security patch and more.

As announced on Twitter (or whatever Elon is failing to get people to call it now), Nothing OS 2.0.2 is rolling out now to the Phone (2). The update brings the July 2023 security patch, but more so focuses on the camera.

Phone (2) debuted with a better overall camera versus its predecessor, but this update further refines that. Updates include improved low-light performance, better bokeh in Portait Mode, “clarity improvements,” and faster HDR.

Nothing’s full changelog also mentions a nice new touch where Nothing’s earbuds now show up when changing the volume, alongside other changes:

  • Implemented a new feature to shut down apps when the device reaches temperature limit
  • Refined the out-of-battery visual when device is switched off
  • Volume control will now display the different icons for each of the Nothing audio products
  • Improved photo clarity in 50MP mode
  • Optimized stability and contrast when recording videos with rear camera
  • Reworked haptic feedback strength when typing
  • Improved responsiveness of the touch panel under certain conditions
  • Improved network reliability with multiple carriers globally
  • Optimized performance for certain games
  • Resolved an issue affecting Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps
  • Resolved an issue causing ‘double tap to wake’ to be unresponsive at times
  • Resolved an issue causing the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be unresponsive
  • Resolved a rare issue causing System UI to be unresponsive at times

The update is now rolling out to Phone (2) owners and will also be the version of Nothing OS 2.0 that arrives on Phone (1) “before the end of August.”

Nothing Phone (2) is available now for $599.

