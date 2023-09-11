TicWatch’s new Pro 5 smartwatch now $297, Motorola wireless Android Auto adapter $75, more

One of the first discounts to date has TicWatch’s new Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch on sale for an all-time low of $297. It’s joined by one of the best prices of the year on Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter now that it’s down to $75, alongside these new Skullcandy Rail earbuds with ANC at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch’s new Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch on sale

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $297d. Down from $350, you’re now looking at only the second-ever price cut since launching earlier in the year. It’s $53 off, and landing as a match of the all-time low from earlier this summer, too. As one of the more recent Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, the TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself with at least two full days of battery life per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter hits lowest price in months

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter. Now on sale for $75, today’s offer lands from the usual $90 price tag in order to mark the lowest discount since it was on sale back in January. We last saw it on sale right after Prime Day at $5 more, for comparison.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Skullcandy Rail earbuds let you enjoy ANC for just $80

Amazon is now offering the Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds for $80. As only the second discount to date, today’s offer lands from the usual $100 going rate with $20 in savings attached. It’s matching the all-time low, as well as our previous mention from earlier in the summer. Skullcandy’s new Rail ANC earbuds notably arrive with a big selling point of onboard active noise cancellation. But as far as features that don’t make their way into the earbuds’ naming scheme, you’ll also find 38-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth pairing for connecting to two devices at once. These new earbuds sport 12mm drivers and also come backed by onboard Tile tracking, too.

