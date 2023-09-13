The Android 14 QPR1 Beta is coming next week

Even before the stable launch of Android 14 for Pixel, Google today detailed how the first QPR1 Beta is starting next week. This serves as a key heads-up for those that want to opt out of the Android Beta Program (for stability reasons) without wiping their devices.

Google says Android 14 Beta 5.3 last week was the “final” patch (for the initial Android 14 release), and it’s now readying the “next beta program cycle that covers our Android 14 December Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1).”

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 will be available the week of September 18 and “builds on top of the Android 14 platform release and includes the latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.” It will see a stable launch in December of 2023 with a Pixel Feature Drop at the same time likely.

If you don’t opt out of the Android Beta Program before next week, you will get QPR1 Beta 1 on your Pixel phones, Fold, and Tablet. Your next opportunity to opt out without having to wipe (and lose data) will be at year’s end. In general, QPRs are more stable and fine for daily usage without having to wait a few betas.

Meanwhile, to get the final stable public Android 14 release, you need to opt out of the Android Beta Program now/before QPR1 and ignore the downgrade prompt to Android 13 until Android 14 has launched. Google today did not share when the stable Android 14 release is launching — build starting with UP1A — beyond “coming soon.” The company explains what to do:

Opt out of the program before September 18th, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the final public stable release of Android 14 (UP1A) coming soon. The OTA message will have ‘Downgrade’ in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

If you opt out after September 18th and your device has already been offered the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 update, don’t install the update. Instead, first opt out of the program, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the official Android 14 public release.

We were expecting the Android 14 Beta to continue into 2024 with QPRs, like last year, but the unexpected occurrence is how Android 14 hasn’t launched yet. (There’s also no Android 13 September security patch.)