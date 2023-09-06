Android 14 Beta 5.3 rolling out with more Pixel bug fixes

For the third time this cycle, Google is rolling out another bug fixer with Android 14 Beta 5.3 for all Pixel devices. With this patch, it does seem the stable release might be further off.

There are nine fixes with UPB5.230623.009 for Pixel phones, as well as the Pixel Fold and Tablet. It’s notable that Google has moved back to a single build. Looking ahead, this update is still running the August 2023 security patch, with another release bringing September’s seeming likely.

Fixed an issue where apps crashed in some cases after a CallStyle notification was posted.

Fixed various issues that could cause call or carrier service interruptions.

Fixed an issue where the system was using an inefficient path when placing CPU restrictions on apps running in the background.

Fixed issues with SurfaceFlinger that were causing a loss in system performance.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the taskbar sometimes turned invisible while interacting with it.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the animation on animated wallpapers stuttered when launching apps.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the interface layout was misaligned while customizing the Home screen.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the clock on the lock screen was flickering while animating.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program and running the latest Beta 5 builds, you will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 5.3. Google

Android 14 Beta 5.3 with the August 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.