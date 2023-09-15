Discord Nitro subscribers may soon get the option to change the app’s icon

Taking notes from some other apps, Discord appears to be adding support for changing the app’s icon as a part of its Nitro subscription.

As spotted by the Discord Previews account on Twitter/X, work behind the scenes is expanding the options for icons for the Discord app to just shy of 20 total icons, with the idea that these icons will be available to pick for Discord Nitro subscribers. The changed icon would replace Discord’s usual purple-and-white color scheme on the homescreen icon.

This is far from a new idea. Reddit has offered custom icons with Premium since 2020, and Twitter Blue also added the ability with its launch back in 2021,.

Discord’s other icons certainly look fun, but there are definitely some questions here. For one, Discord Nitro comes in two tiers. One is a $3/month “Basic” subscription (in the US) which currently unlocks custom emoji, bigger uploads, and more. Beyond that is the full Nitro subscription which adds better video streaming and several other features for $10/month. It’s unclear which of these would support custom icons.

We also don’t yet know if this will be supported on both Android and iOS or when this functionality might be made available.

In any case, it might be something to look forward to if you’re a big Discord user.

Discord's mobile app will soon allow Discord Nitro users to spice up their home screen with a selection of app icon edits pic.twitter.com/abQ0IPsJOu — Discord Previews (@DiscordPreviews) September 14, 2023