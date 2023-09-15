 Skip to main content

Discord Nitro subscribers may soon get the option to change the app’s icon

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 15 2023 - 6:06 am PT
0 Comments
discord app for android

Taking notes from some other apps, Discord appears to be adding support for changing the app’s icon as a part of its Nitro subscription.

As spotted by the Discord Previews account on Twitter/X, work behind the scenes is expanding the options for icons for the Discord app to just shy of 20 total icons, with the idea that these icons will be available to pick for Discord Nitro subscribers. The changed icon would replace Discord’s usual purple-and-white color scheme on the homescreen icon.

This is far from a new idea. Reddit has offered custom icons with Premium since 2020, and Twitter Blue also added the ability with its launch back in 2021,.

Discord’s other icons certainly look fun, but there are definitely some questions here. For one, Discord Nitro comes in two tiers. One is a $3/month “Basic” subscription (in the US) which currently unlocks custom emoji, bigger uploads, and more. Beyond that is the full Nitro subscription which adds better video streaming and several other features for $10/month. It’s unclear which of these would support custom icons.

We also don’t yet know if this will be supported on both Android and iOS or when this functionality might be made available.

In any case, it might be something to look forward to if you’re a big Discord user.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.