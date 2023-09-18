Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets new FlipSuit cards that change your wallpaper to match your case [Gallery]

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 lacks the “Bespoke” customization that’s been popular on past Flip devices, but there is still some customization to be had. The “FlipSuit” case for Galaxy Z Flip 5 allows users to use cards to change the look of their case, and now there are a lot more options available.

Now on Samsung’s website, several new “interactive” cards are available for FlipSuit cases for Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new cards include several colorful and fun designs, but the real kicker is that the cards use NFC to tell the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to change its cover display wallpaper to match the case itself. So if you use the “Donut” design, the wallpaper will automatically change to match. It’s a really neat idea!

Each new card costs $14.99. The full list of new additions includes:

The FlipSuit case itself, meanwhile, runs $59.99. An “Artist Collection” is also coming soon for $44.99 with a FlipSuit case included, but it’s not yet available.

