 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets new FlipSuit cards that change your wallpaper to match your case [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 18 2023 - 7:08 am PT
1 Comment

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 lacks the “Bespoke” customization that’s been popular on past Flip devices, but there is still some customization to be had. The “FlipSuit” case for Galaxy Z Flip 5 allows users to use cards to change the look of their case, and now there are a lot more options available.

Now on Samsung’s website, several new “interactive” cards are available for FlipSuit cases for Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new cards include several colorful and fun designs, but the real kicker is that the cards use NFC to tell the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to change its cover display wallpaper to match the case itself. So if you use the “Donut” design, the wallpaper will automatically change to match. It’s a really neat idea!

Each new card costs $14.99. The full list of new additions includes:

The FlipSuit case itself, meanwhile, runs $59.99. An “Artist Collection” is also coming soon for $44.99 with a FlipSuit case included, but it’s not yet available.

More on Galaxy Z Flip 5:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.