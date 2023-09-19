As hurricane season peaks, be prepared with discounts on BLUETTI’s battery backups

Weather conditions around the globe continue to get more intense, leaving many with the fear of power outages. As the Atlantic hurricane season arrives with a bang, prepare your home for the worst with a discount on BLUETTI’s battery backup and energy storage solutions.

Hurricane season got off to a slow start, up until the recent arrival of Idalia in Florida which caused significant damage to the state including widespread power outages. It’s just one example of why preparing for power outages is so important.

A few examples of how to prepare for an incoming storm include having information at the ready, such as using apps and the National Hurricane Center to track a storm and its potential impact in your area. If you are set to get hit, you can also disconnect sensitive appliances to avoid damage from surges as the grid is under stress, as well as keeping your fridge and freezer closed.

An emergency kit is also key, with supplies such as non-perishible food, water, first aid supplies and needed medications, and more. Perhaps one of the most important parts is having power at the ready. While traditional battery banks can be useful here, this is just one way BLUETTI’s energy storage solutions can really step in. The BLUETTI EB3A, EB55, and EB70S, for instance, can provide power for days to recharge cell phones, radios, flashlights, and more with their USB ports and full-size outlets.

When it comes to more extended power outages, having a stronger system can be a very smart proactive measure to not only keep your devices charged, but large portions of your home up and running. The BLUETTI AC300 and B300 combo, for instance, can deliver 3,000W of power output with six AC power outlets, USB ports, and RV and car hookups. And, with additional B300 units, you can expand the battery capacity from 3,072Wh all the way up to 12,288Wh. For context, a typical car battery is around 1,200Wh.

For recharging, the system can pull power directly from the wall, as well as up to 2,400W of solar power via BLUETTI’s PV200 panels which can come in handy if your local electrical grid is down for an extended period of time.

The EP500 system further offers more mobility with a built-in 5,100Wh battery, 2,000W pure sine wave inverter, and can handle 1,200W of solar charging. Another great option, like the AC300, is the AC500. Both systems can help power your entire home in a pinch, with their massive power output and plethora of ports.

In light of the recent Hurricane Idalia and the peak of hurricane season, BLUETTI is offering discounts on many of its systems, and those in Florida can take advantage of tax-free purchases on household storm supplies including batteries. BLUETTI’s larger systems (over 3kWh) are also eligible for a 30% federal tax credit.

As hurricane season continues to throw more storms towards the US east coast and as other natural disasters approach, now is the time to prepare, both in terms of acquiring the needed emergency gear, and developing plans. Set up your backup power, your medical/first aid supplies, and plans with your family to stay safe in your home or evacuate.