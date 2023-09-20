Google’s new Pixel Fold sees first discount, OnePlus Nord N30 $270, more

Waiting for the first chance to save on Google’s new Pixel Fold? It has finally arrived at $49 off on Amazon to go alongside one of the first chances to save on OnePlus Nord N30 5G at $270. Plus, this offer on Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD at $40 is also worth a look. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new Pixel Fold sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Google Pixel Fold. Dropping the recently-released foldable down to $1,750, today’s offer arrives as the only chance to save since launching earlier this summer. It’s down from the usual $1,799 price tag and amounts to $49 in savings. Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes on sale for one of the first times

OnePlus now offers its unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $270. This discount also comes with a free official bumper case, too. Down from $300, you’re looking at only the third chance to save so far at $30 off. It’s the second-best discount yet, as well, clocking in at within $20 of the low from back in August. Today’s discount is also matched at Amazon without the bundled case. We break down just what the price cut today delivers over in our coverage.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD at $40

After going hands-on with the new PRO Ultimate model recently, Amazon has now dropped the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the USB Reader back down to $40. This setup launched back in April at $65 and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-time it has returned to the Amazon all-time low and comes in at $27 under the price of the new PRO Ultimate model with the card reader. We also reviewed this latest edition of the PRO Plus and came away impressed – Samsung is once again delivering a solid workhorse microSD solution that goes on sale quite often. This one clocks in at up to 180MB/s with the brand’s usual protection against the elements and wide product compatibility, from handsets and cameras to gaming consoles, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]