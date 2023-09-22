 Skip to main content

Gmail for Android adds ‘Select All’ button to help you clean your inbox

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 22 2023 - 9:00 am PT
Google is adding a helpful “Select All” button to Gmail on Android, an addition that allows users to more easily and quickly clean up their inbox.

Starting to roll out now, Gmail for Android will start showing a “Select All” button when you start selecting multiple emails at once. This functionality has existed on Gmail’s web app for quite some time, but never been available on mobile devices.

While the name implies this would select every email in your inbox, it’s actually limited to a maximum of 50 – the same as the web version. That makes this slightly less useful, but it’s still a handy feature nonetheless, and one that feels very overdue too.

We’re seeing “Select All” in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 of the app across both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. This does appear to be a server-side change on a per-device basis, as is often the case, and not directly tied to an app update. You can check for updates via the Play Store.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re seeing the option!

