MrBeast will use Samsung Galaxy phones as official cameras for vlogging

Samsung and MrBeast have officially partnered up to promote the company’s lineup of Galaxy devices. Going forward, the massive YouTube Channel will use Galaxy devices for certain vlog-style shots where “real” cameras aren’t convenient.

Samsung has put a large amount of work into its Galaxy devices and the cameras that fit in them. That isn’t to say we’ve been incredibly impressed with them in the most recent S23 series. One of our main issues was the inconsistency of the camera and the post-processing that Samsung does once a photo or video is taken.

Even still, that won’t stop YouTube personality MrBeast from utilizing the series of Samsung Galaxy devices to record vlog-style portions of his videos. Samsung notes that the Galaxy S series – presumably the S23 Ultra more often than anything else – the Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 will be used as the official “mobile vlog device.” The first video to showcase Samsung’s phones included the Z Flip 5 and S23 Ultra, finding themselves strapped to a plethora of varying vehicles.

The partnership move between Samsung and MrBeast makes sense based on a pure mobility standpoint. Galaxy – or any Android – phones can be placed in locations that larger cameras cannot, making them a prime candidate for on-the-go content in cramped spaces.

From the sample footage we’ve seen, the video quality looks like good vlog quality. As mobile cameras go, Samsung’s Galaxy phones will have some of the better hardware out there, though we assume the crew doesn’t just press “record” and use the default settings. Apps through Samsung’s Good Lock feature allow you much more control over the S23 Ultra camera, and a Channel with a dedicated crew will be sure to take advantage of something like that.

While this is obviously a push to advertise Samsung’s devices to the broader audience that MrBeast’s YouTube Channel brings, it’s a good move altogether that might result in better camera software and hardware on the company’s flagship phones.