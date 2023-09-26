Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro are all about the camera

Xiaomi’s latest release is a pairing of two midrange devices – the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro – that are entirely about the camera. The two physically identical devices really only differ in the camera department and select specs, with the Xiaomi 13T Pro able to shoot in 8K.

Built on the basis of Leica-branded hardware, the Xiaomi 13T and 13T focus their entire existence on camera ability. Each device has an array of three individual cameras and sensors. Those cameras are built in partnership with Leica and offer a 50MP wide-angle lens (24mm focal length) and a 50MP telephoto option (50mm focal length). The array also includes a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with a 15mm focal length.

While both devices shoot in HDR10+ up to 4K, only the Xiaomi 13T Pro can shoot in 8K video at 24fps. The Pro also supports 10-bit LOG video with LUT import capabilities. Physically, both devices carry the same lenses, and Leica image presets for some extra special effects if you wish.

Internally, the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro do differ quite a bit. The 13T Pro carries a MediaTek Dimesnity 9200+ while the 13T base model comes with a lesser MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra. The 13T will be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations of RAM and storage. The Pro will see higher 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options. Both will come with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and are guaranteed four years of Android OS upgrades.

To view those crisp images Xiaomi is promising, each 13T model will house a 144Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ability. Both will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro gets a faster 120W quick charge. That’s a little better than 67W on the 13T base model, which is still better than most devices.

Available in a Meadow Green, Black, and Alpine Blue option with vegan leather, the Xiaomi 13T will start at 649 euros, while the Pro model will be slightly higher at 799 euros.