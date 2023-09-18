Xiaomi 13T leaks show off exciting design [Video]

Xiaomi’s 13T is reportedly the company’s next mid-range offering. New leaks show off official-looking marketing images that present the mid-range phone in a promising light.

Posted by Evan Blass on X, new leaked images show the Xiaomi 13T in an official-looking capacity. The device is known to likely be the company’s next mid-range to budget offering, though the design of the device doesn’t exactly give that away.

The images posted show off the device’s rear panel and side rails, which appear to be made of a faux leather panel and metal frame. Though, we’ve been surprised before with budget offerings. The photos showcase the Xiaomi 13T in baby blue and black colorways. There’s a fair chance we’ll see more than what’s shown.

The back of the phone looks extremely clean, with a squared-off camera array that holds two sensors. This is meant to be the non-pro edition, so we might see the higher-end variant packing an extra telephoto sensor or something similar. As camera-centric as Xiamoi’s promo video for the 13T is, along with the company’s “Masterpiece in sight” tagline, we expect the device to pack some rather serious hardware. It’s rumored that the device will have a 50MP sensor, though we’ll have to wait and see.

The Xiaomi 13T is looking to be just around the corner, with the company posting a teaser image complete with place and date. The device is set to be announced on September 26 in Berlin.