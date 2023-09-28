Deals: Galaxy ANC Buds from $70, Motorola razr+ $100 off, Google TVs $800 off, more

Today’s collection of the best Android-friendly deals feature some solid price drops on ANC Galaxy Buds as well as the recently-released Google Fast Pair Elite 8 earbuds from Jabra. We are also still tracking a rare $100 price drop on the Motorola razr+ foldable alongside up to $800 off 2023 model Google TVs from TCL starting from under $550. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Buds Live from $70 (Reg. up to $150)

While they might not support all of the modern bells and whistles of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Amazon has also knocked the price on the Galaxy Buds Live down to $69.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and more typically closer to $98 or so at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and a more affordable way to bring home some Samsung buds. AKG-tuned 12mm drivers and enhanced bass join active noise cancellation and always-on voice assistant for hands-free listening and voice commands here.

Motorola’s razr+ foldable still $100 off

Amazon now offers the unlocked Motorola razr+ 256GB for $899.99 shipped. While you would regularly pay $1,000, today’s offer arrives as one of the first chances to save. It’s $100 off and matching our previous mention from over a month ago as only the third discount. Alongside the Amazon offer, Motorola itself is offering the razr+ with some different savings. Instead of a cash discount, you can bundle in the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $999.99. This saves you $300 from buying both separately, and is the best value we’ve seen to date. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Jabra’s just-released Google Fast Pair Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds at $180

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Dropping down to $179.99 shipped in several styles, the savings today kick off from the usual $200 price tag. Having just launched at the end of last month, you can now lock-in the first discount and a new all-time low at $20 off. Jabra’s latest flagship earbuds arrive with a fitness-oriented approach that earns the Elite 8 buds the Active naming scheme. We fully break down what that means even deeper in our hands-on review.

TCL’s latest Q7 120Hz Google Smart TVs now up to $800 off from under $550

The 2023 model TCL Q7 Smart Google TVs have now returned to some of the best Amazon prices yet. Alongside the other sizes down below, you can now land the TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $699.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy where it is currently matched, this is up to $300 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to $700, coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. This is a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display with “blistering fast 240Hz VRR” for what TCL calls more responsive gameplay without lag. Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ are joined by Hybrid Log-Gamma, and full array local dimming as well as support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear. This model also carries AirPlay 2 streaming functionality.

