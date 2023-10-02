TikTok tests a new ad-free subscription that costs $4.99/month

TikTok has pretty much taken the attention of everyone with its short form videos, and the app is now apparently preparing a way to let users remove ads from the experience for a monthly fee.

The folks at Android Authority uncovered in TikTok’s Android app that work is being done to lay the foundation for a new monthly subscription which would remove ads from the uber-popular app. The “Ad-free” plan is apparently only in testing at the moment, though TikTok has yet to officially acknowledge its existence.

A pop-up in the app (which is not yet showing up widely) explains the two tiers as follows.

Standard (Free) – Enjoy TikTok for free with ads. Ads shown will be personalized based on your activity on TikTok. We also use data from third parties, but only if you’ve enabled tracking on the device. Ad-free ($4.99/month) – Enjoy an ad-free experience on TikTok.

Within the app’s code, the ad-free plan is referred to as a test, with TikTok saying that it is “testing the Ad-free plan with the TikTok community.”

This change would put TikTok in company with YouTube, which also offers Shorts ad-free under its YouTube Premium subscription. Instagram Reels, though, currently does not offer an ad-free option.

As The Verge further points out, TikTok also just launched “Shop,” which allows users to buy products directly from the app, and even from videos that directly integrate with products.

