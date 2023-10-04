Pixel 8 Pro launch deal with Pixel Watch 2 now $350 off, Nest Hub 2 $60, more

Launch deals are here for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, with the latter coming bundled with a Pixel Watch 2 at $350 off. It’s joined by an event day discount on the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $60, as well as the Sony WH-CH720N ANC Headphones for $128. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8 Pro launch deal includes Pixel Watch 2 at $350 off

It’s Pixel 8 launch day! And now courtesy of Amazon, we’re tracking a pair of launch discounts. Starting things off, we have the Google Pixel 8 Pro at $999, which includes a free Pixel Watch 2. You’d normally pay $1,349 for the bundle, with today’s pre-order pricing taking $350 off. It’s the first chance to save on the all-new release, too. Pixel 8 Pro begins shipping next week on October 14.

Meet the new Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone was just revealed this morning and is finally earning its full Pro naming scheme thanks to a series of higher-end upgrades from previous years. There’s now a 5x telephoto camera supplemented by a 48MP sensor – both of which come backed by refreshed auto-focus tech and optional manaul camera controls. The 6.7-inch Super Actua display can intelligently alter its refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz to improve performance, too, with a new Tensor G3 chip to drive the whole experience. The bundle also includes the all-new Pixel Watch 2, which we cover over in our hands-on post.

Nest Hub 2nd Gen sees $40 discount for Google event day

Best Buy is now offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $60. This is marking one of the first chances to save this year, dropping down from $100 in the process. That 40% price cut lands at within $5 of the previous discount from back in July, and is the third-best of the year. Not to mention, only the third notable discount of 2023. It’s also matched over at B&H, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing which allows it to monitor wellness overnight.

Get ANC and multipoint Bluetooth for less

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-CH720N ANC Headphones for $128 shipped. These come in two different colors, and are dropping down from the usual $150 price tag in either case. This is only the third discount of the year and also marks the second-best price cut yet at $22 off.

Sony’s WH-CH720N Headphones might not have the reputation as the XM5s or a name that rolls off the tongue like the brand’s more flagship listening experience, but it does bring many of the same signature features to a more affordable price tag. The over-ears rock onboard active noise cancellation that’s powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 and backed by an ambient sound mode. There’s also 35-hour battery life to go alongside built-in Alexa and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. And of course, all of that is made better by the price cut down to $128.

