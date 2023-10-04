 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 will get 7 years of Android OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 4 2023 - 7:45 am PT
3 Comments

As we previously reported, Google is significantly increasing how long the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get software updates, promising seven years.

Starting with Tensor on the Pixel 6, Google began promising three years of Android OS version updates followed by an additional 24 months of security patches.

The Pixel 8 will get seven years of Android OS updates with security patches, as well as quarterly Feature Drops. Launching with Android 14, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will see updates to Android 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 – assuming the naming doesn’t change before 2030.

While Android devices do get a lot of new features via app updates and Google Play services – such as unknown tracker alerts – significant UI and UX changes are brought by yearly OS updates.

Also notable today is the promise of continued Pixel Feature Drops that bring new app and OS features every three months. Some quarterly releases are quieter than others, but on average, there’s a big one every year.

This is a significant upgrade that leapfrogs Samsung’s four-year promise and brings Google into the ballpark of the iPhone’s software longevity.

You might not want to keep the same phone for seven years, but you now have the option to do so without sacrificing features or security. Google tells us that it wants to let people use their Pixel 8 as long as possible.

Google is able to do this because of updates to its support testing infrastructure, while the Tensor G3 also plays a role in making this possible.

Of course, it remains to be seen what performance looks like even after the three years we’re familiar with, while it will be interesting to see how or if this impacts Pixel resale value.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com