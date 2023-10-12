Google Nest Hub Max falls to $164, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro $107, more

The best price of the year is live on Google Nest Hub Max, dropping to $164. It’s joined by an entirely new all-time low on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $107, as well as Samsung’s 55-inch Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV upgrading your home theater at $500 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub Max drops to best of the year

Wellbots is now partnering with 9to5 in order to offer our readers a chance to save on the Google Nest Hub Max. Right now, you’ll be able to drop the price down to $164 shipped. This is down from the usual $229 price tag while also marking the first drop since back in July. It’s $65 off and beats our previous mention by an extra $5. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow, alongside all the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjusts what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around.

New all-time low drops the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to $107

A new all-time low is here on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 via Amazon. Landing at $106.98 shipped, today’s offer drops from the usual $180 price tag. It’s well below our previous $130 mention and amounts to $73 in savings. Having just launched earlier in the year, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sport a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening. That helps really bring out the best from its Spatial Audio-enabled sound profile, with active noise cancellation and 39 hours of battery life rounding out the package – you can read about it in our launch coverage.

Save $500 on Samsung’s 55-inch Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV for $997.98 shipped. This is the best price we’ve seen in 2023, following a 33% discount from the usual $1,498 price tag. It matches the all-time low from December of last year and beats previous mentions by an extra $200. While we saw plenty of Frame TV sizes on sale during the fall Prime Day sale this week, today’s offer is throwing in a little extra value to mark the best discount yet.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance, designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, this TV allows you to hang the 55-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. There are also onboard smart features, AirPlay 2, and four HDMI ports for plugging in your own gear.

