Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone now $100 off, Pixel Tablet $419, more

Earlier this week saw the new Motorola Edge 2023 smartphone debut, and now it’s already $100 off. It comes joined by some holdover discounts on Google Pixel Tablet starting at $419. Then be sure to check out these OtterBox Google Pixel 7a cases from $26. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone now $100 off

Amazon is marking down the all-new Motorola Edge smartphone. Just revealed earlier in the week, the unlocked handset now sells for $500. It retails for $600, and is now arriving with $100 in savings attached. It’s the first chance to save so far and a new all-time low. The new Motorola Edge (2023) arrives with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that packs a 144Hz refresh rate into its pOLED panel. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip at the center of the experience, which runs Android 13 with 256GB of storage. There’s 15W wireless charging, 68W USB-C charging, and a 50 MP camera around back.

Google’s Pixel Tablet starts from $419

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Tablet at $419. Normally fetching $499, the 128GB Android Tablet is now dropping to the second-best price of $80 off. It’s only the third price cut we’ve seen period, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $509, down from $599 and also marking the first discount. Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

OtterBox Google Pixel 7a cases from $26

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Google Pixel 7a case from $26. This is down from the usual $40 price tag and marking a new all-time low at 28% off. It’s one of the first discounts so far and clocks in at $6 under the previous offer. If you just took advantage of that new all-time low offer on the Pixel 7a from earlier in the week, here is your chance to cover it with one of the more protective cases on the market. The OtterBox Commuter series has a two-layer design that pairs a soft, rubbery inner case with an even more protective hard shell for helping your device tank drops and more.

