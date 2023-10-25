 Skip to main content

Meta Quest 3 will now let you trade graphics for battery life, adding YouTube Live Chat

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 25 2023 - 1:41 pm PT
The Meta Quest 3 is getting a new update which brings an option to improve battery life at the expense of graphic performances, as well as bringing support for YouTube Live Chat.

Quest update v59, rolling out now to Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro, brings a few key upgrades. For all three headsets, this includes emoji reactions through the Meta Quest chat app, a new option to join an active group call with friends, and improving “Family Center” in the Quest app with daily time limits and scheduled breaks coming in later updates.

Another new addition is targeted at content creators, as YouTube Live Chat will be directly integrated into Meta Quest. Streamers will be able to see their live chat from within the headset. This feature is only in early access, though, and creators need to manually apply.

Whether you’re a casual creator or more serious streamer, having easy access to real-time feedback from your community is key to producing more engaging and social live content. With v59, we’re providing creators with early access to introducing support for YouTube Live Chat, so you can seamlessly follow and respond to the fan conversation—even while fully immersed in the latest VR games and experiences.

Finally, and perhaps most interestingly, Meta Quest 3 specifically is getting a new option to give up some of the graphics power of the headset in exchange for better battery life. There’s no word on how much of a difference the toggle makes to both graphics and battery life, but with only about two hours of use in its usual configuration, there’s certainly plenty of room for improvement.

Meta Quest 3’s extended battery feature gives you more control over the tradeoff between active battery life and high performance. It’s designed to help you decide whether you want to extend playtime or experience the best possible graphics. You can toggle this feature on and off from your power settings menu.

This update is rolling out now.

