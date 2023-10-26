Samsung rolling out free cloud storage with a small catch

A new offering by Samsung allows users to store files under a certain size for free, though files can only be in Samsung’s free storage for a limited time.

Samsung’s new Temporary Cloud Backup will allow users access to free file storage for up to 30 days in the cloud. The only limitation is that files need to be under 100 GB each; beyond that, users can store as many files as they like through their Samsung device running One UI 6.0 or higher.

Samsung is labeling this move one for peace of mind, noting that users need a safe place to store files temporarily without the fear of losing that data. In the case of phone repairs, this method is a nice option. This new free storage plan will be available through each user’s Samsung Account.

The process will be reasonably pain-free. Just like any other cloud service, users will upload important files to the cloud from one device and recall them on another or the same device. Presumably, if you’re using separate devices, both devices will need to be made by Samsung. The process will also require the use of two-factor authentication.

One key thing to note is that those storing files will receive a notification when the 30-day storage period ends. When that period ends, files that have been stored for the full period will be automatically deleted. That time limit refers to each file individually, and the clock starts ticking as soon as the file uploads. Even files in Samsung’s Secure Folder will be able to be uploaded for free to the cloud.

Samsung notes that the free Temporary Cloud Backup storage plan will begin rolling out this fall for all Galaxy devices running One UI 6.0 or later. The rollout will prioritize Galaxy S and Z devices in Korea first, with others to follow.