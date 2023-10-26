Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts from $235, Nest x Yale smart lock $250, more

The best prices yet are now live on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 starting at $235. They come joined by a rare chance to save on the Nest x Yale Smart Lock at $250, as well as a collection of Anker’s latest Android chargers from $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 fall to new all-time lows

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 styles. We’ve seen some price cuts as of late on the higher-end models in the lineup, but now the standard releases are taking the spotlight starting at $235 for the 40mm GPS version. It normally sells for $300, and is now on sale for one of the very first times. This is a 22% discount, as well as a new all-time low at an extra $25 below the previous best price. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm model at $280, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. This $50 discount is also a new all-time low, and is $19 under the last offer. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched earlier in the fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale are powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust heath suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

Motorola razr is still $100 off

Time is running out to lock-in this latch day discount on Motorola’s new razr smartphone. Amazon is marking down the new and more affordable foldable to $600 in two styles. It’s $100 off the usual $700 price tag and marking a launch day discount as the first chance to save. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Google offers a closer look at what to expect, but we do break it down below the fold. Plus, you’ll be able to save on the higher-end razr+, too.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock sees rare discount down to $250

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the Nest x Yale Smart Lock. Now live through the end of the day – so act fast – the front door upgrade drops to $249.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $300, with today’s offer marking one of the first offers of the year.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around an oil rubbed bronze design. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model.

Anker Prime USB-C GaN chargers and power banks on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting nearly every release in the new Prime lineup. Complete with chargers and portable batteries, our favorite of the price cuts focuses on the latter. Right now, its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is down to $110. Normally fetching $130, this is only the third discount to date so far since launching in August. It’s nearly $20 off, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, and is the first chance to save in over a month. The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage.

There’s also a few other notable deals in the Anker Prime lineup today, too. Focusing more on the USB-C wall chargers in the collection, you’ll find some of the first chances to save on the new releases that come in several output capacities. There’s also some other power banks marked down, too.

Samsung’s 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards on sale

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the 2023 Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards. First up, you’ll find the 128GB model down at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched back in April at $19 before dropping in the $14 range back in July. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low much like we are seeing on the 512GB variant at $34.99 shipped. This one launched at $60 and has more recently been bouncing between $35 and $40. Both models deliver 180MB/s speeds and are now both undercutting the prices we are tracking on the brand new PRO Ultimate 200MB/s models that are fetching $19.50 and $49 respectively.

