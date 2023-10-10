Motorola Razr (2023) starts at $599, pre-orders open this week

Foldable flip phones have been popping up left and right, and the Motorola Razr+ was one of our favorites to date. Now, Motorola is launching the standard Razr (2023) with a smaller cover screen but also a starting price of just $599.

The Motorola Razr+ was the device that pushed Motorola’s name back into the foldable game, but the Razr (2023) is actually taking a step back in terms of functionality, and it’s in the name of two things – price and digital wellbeing.

Starting with the first part, the Motorola Razr (2023) is a step back on the hardware in several areas, most notably the outer screen. Gone is the expansive outer display that could run full Android apps, replaced with a 1.5-inch display that focuses on key functions like quick settings and your calendar, as well as displaying notifications.

The inner display is unchanged, with a 6.9-inch 144Hz FHD panel, but there are some other downgrades. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is replaced with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, wireless charging is downgraded to 5W, and the main camera is a 64MP sensor that, while higher in megapixels, is a lower-quality sensor (which, given how bad the Razr+’s camera is, is not a good sign).

The rest of the spec sheet includes a (bigger) 4,200 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 32MP inner selfie camera, a 13MP ultrawide outer camera, and a switch to a vegan leather material across the entire outside. In theory, that should make the Razr (2023) much more durable than the mainly glass Razr+, given the hinge and inner display are identical.

The Razr launches with Android 13 and gets the same update promise as the Razr+ – three Android upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security patches.

Motorola Razr (2023) will be available in Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Cherry Blossom colors.

The other big focus of this device is digital wellbeing, with Motorola leaning into the small outer display with its new “Moto Unplugged” feature. This feature will allow users to block apps for certain periods while also only allowing specific apps and notifications. It seems a lot like a supercharged version of Google Pixel’s digital wellbeing features.

Motorola explains:

What makes Moto Unplugged standout is the ability to enter a special mode, allowing each user to tailor a break time to meet their individual needs. Setup is simple. The user can select permitted apps and notifications, as well as require a password to end their session. Then, when they are ready to unplug, select a time frame and start a digital break.

This feature will launch first on Razr (2023) and expand to Razr+ and other Motorola devices in the future.

Motorola is launching the Razr (2023) on October 12, with pre-orders opening for $599. The formal release date is October 19, when the device will launch at major carriers as well as Amazon and Best Buy, still for that $599 price.

The launch price is only temporary, though, with the actual MSRP for the US landing at $699. As for when that higher price kicks in, Motorola hasn’t said, but at either price point, this is easily the best deal on a foldable yet.

Notably, the Razr+ is currently $799.

Updated to correct that wireless charging is supported, but limited.