All-time lows live on Google Pixel Tablet at $399, Sony XM5 earbuds at $250, more

All-time lows are the name of the game today, with the best price ever landing on the new Google Pixel Tablet at $399. It’s joined by extra Speaker Docks hitting $111, as well as only the second-ever discount on Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds at $250. The latest Fitbit Sense 2 is also returning to all-time low for first time in 2023 at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Tablet falls to new $399 all-time low

A new all-time low is here on the recently-released Google Pixel Tablet. Dropping to its holiday sale price today on Amazon, the new release sells for $399 shipped. It would normally set you back $499 and is now clocking in at $100 off for the first time. Our previous mention from the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the month had it selling for $10 more, and now it’s dropping that extra cash to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

Plus, extra Speaker Dock at $111

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. It’s also getting in on the savings on Amazon, with the dock now selling for $111 and comes in two different colors, should you want to leverage your savings towards expanding the whole experience throughout your entire home. That’s down from $129 and marking a rare chance in the first place to save.

Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds hit $250

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds. These new releases just hit the scene over the summer and have since only been on sale just one time before. Now that changes with a drop down to $250. That’s $48 off the usual $298 price tag and marking the best discount we have seen. It’s an extra $28 below our previous and the only other mention to date from fall Prime Day. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $48 price cut just makes them an even better buy.

Fitbit Sense 2 returns to all-time low for first time in 2023

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch. After the fall Prime Day sale came and went last week without the chance to save, the discounts are finally going live this week. Price cuts are here now courtesy of Amazon, dropping all three styles to $199.95 shipped. Each one is down from the usual $300 going rate, saving you $100 while landing as the third-best price of the year. It’s also matching the all-time low for the first time since the holidays last year. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

