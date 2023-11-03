Bluetti’s latest portable generators are excellent for fall camping

The latest upcoming releases from Bluetti – the AC2A and AC70 portable power generators – would make excellent fall camping companions, keeping your devices and appliances juiced up wherever you are. And, for a limited time, 9to5Google readers can take advantage of a special early bird discount.

The unmistakable chill of fall is in the air, bringing with it the changing of the leaves and the aroma of pumpkin spice. What better time to enjoy the great outdoors? Our friends at Bluetti certainly agree and have prepared two affordable power generators – launching on Amazon and the Bluetti store on November 2 (with early bird pricing until November 17) to keep you powered and connected on your next camping trip.

If you’re not familiar, Bluetti is a leading maker of power products ranging from modular, whole-home battery backup solutions to conveniently portable options like the ones being featured today, as well as solar panels. Bluetti is trusted by millions of customers across over 100 countries.

Bluetti AC70 & AC2A

Bluetti AC2A fits in your bag and your budget

With an early bird price of $179 – before our special discount below – the Bluetti AC2A portable generator is affordable enough to be a must-have for any campers or adventurers. Despite packing a whopping 204.8 Wh (LiFePO4) battery capacity, the AC2A weighs in at just 7.9 pounds and is roughly the size of a toaster, ready for stashing in a bag or being carried by the built-in handle.

This little wonder has multiple AC power outlets, a 100-watt USB-C port (for your phone, laptop, etc.), two USB-A ports, and a car-style DC port. When using AC power, the Bluetti AC2A can run a 300W load with a surge of 600W, ensuring your typical gadgets and appliances can work as you’d expect.

Running out of power isn’t a big deal either, as you can recharge the battery in as little as 1.4 hours via an AC outlet. For those who trek a bit further from creature comforts (or simply want to use responsible energy), you can also use up to 200 W of solar panels to recharge the AC2A in roughly 1.5 hours. Plus, charging stops automatically, preserving battery health.

For a limited time – until November 17 – 9to5Google readers can take an additional $5 off the already-discounted early bird price of the Bluetti AC2A. Just use code “9to5G5” at checkout.

Bluetti AC2A and AC70

Bluetti AC70 brings long-lasting power

If you’re looking for a step up, something that will run for longer and can power high-demand appliances, the Bluetti AC70 is the upgrade for you. Its built-in LiFePO4 battery packs a 768 Wh capacity, more than double the AC2A, and is ready for extended trips away from stable power outlets.

Supporting loads up to 1,000 W and a surge of up to 2,000 W, the AC70 keeps even demanding appliances running smoothly. Want to brew a hot pot of coffee while camping? Need to keep your refrigerator cold during a power outage? The Bluetti AC70 is up to the task.

Better yet, when you’re not busy traveling, the AC70 can serve as a battery backup for your most critical electronics. The built-in uninterrupted power supply (UPS) feature can switch over to backup power in just 20 ms.

When the time comes to charge up the Bluetti AC70, you’ll find a variety of options to best suit the moment. With AC charging as fast as 850 W, you can get from 0% to 80% in 45 minutes, or you can use solar panels to reach charging speeds up to 500 W, bringing you to full in just two hours. All the while, you can track the current power level remotely (via Bluetooth) by using the Bluetti app.

During the early bird buying period, the Bluetti AC70 can be yours for $499, but 9to5Google readers can save an extra $15 by using code “9to5G15” at checkout. But act fast – this deal only runs until November 17.