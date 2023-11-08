Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best price of $850, Fitbit Sense 2 $198, more

Foldables are a bit more affordable, now that Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 has landed at its at second-best price of $850. The savings come joined by a new all-time low on Fitbit Sense 2 at $198, as well as a chance to save on Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panels at $280. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best price

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $850. This discounts the unlocked 256GB model for one of the very first times from its usual $1,000 going rate. We haven’t seen it go on sale since back in December, and now it’s seeing a $150 price cut to the second-best price ever. It’s $50 above the all-time low, and also $50 under our previous mention. Today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $970. That’s also $150 off the usual $1,120 price tag and marking the second-best discount yet. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Fitbit Sense 2 has never sold for less

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch. After the fall Prime Day sale came and went last week without the chance to save, the discounts are finally going live this week. Price cuts are here now courtesy of Amazon, dropping all three styles to $198. Each one is down from the usual $300 going rate, saving you $100 while landing as the third-best price of the year. It’s also matching the all-time low for the first time since the holidays last year. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still a six-day battery life, as well as one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panels on sale

Govee just launched its new and high-end Glide Hexagon Ultra light panels back in September, and now one of the first chances to save is going live. Right now via Amazon, you can drop 10 of the modular panels down to $280. This is $70 off the usual $350 price tag, marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time. In much the same vein, it’s only the third chance to save so far, period. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage.

Govee’s latest light panels follow much of the same formula as we’ve seen before, sporting a modular design that means you can arrange the 10 included panels in any way you’d like. What makes these so Ultra is that there’s even more lighting tech packed into each module. You’ll be able to customize three different lighting modes to go alongside the color illumination you’d expect.

