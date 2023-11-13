Google’s ‘specialized’ Android 14 storage fix for Pixel phones that reboot is out

If your Pixel phone on Android 14 has been repeatedly rebooting (in a bootloop), Google has a “specialized” fix that involves manually installing an update via the Pixel Repair Tool.

Released on Friday, Google says this “specialized solution” will let you:

“recover partial data for devices that are repeatedly rebooting” “enable devices that have been stuck in the repeat reboot state to receive the official November system update”

However, the company is not sharing what “partial data” you’ll get back. This involves connecting your device to a PC via USB cable and visiting one of two links as well as following the instructions below:

For AT&T (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a) and all Japanese carriers (Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold), click here.

For all other devices/carriers, click here.

This specialized solution is the same process as the test OTA that Google offered to users who filled out a form. In fact, Pixel Support will begin reaching out “as early as Monday, November 13th to walk you through the data recovery process.” Alternatively, you can do it yourself.

…so please reach out to Pixel Support with any additional questions.

For everyone else, the Android 14 November security patch should be widely rolled out at this point: Settings > System > System Update. Updating will “fully restore data to devices that are unable to access media storage.” Afterward, it should be safe to use multiple profiles again.