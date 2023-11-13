Tapo’s latest $39 smart camera is rated for indoor and outdoor use

Tapo has a robust lineup of smart cameras carrying in price, but the newest one might be the best deal of them all with 2K resolution and indoor/outdoor capability.

The Tapo C120 is a 2K QHD smart camera that taps into the brand’s smart ecosystem of products. With that, it has 24/7 surveillance and is rated for IP66 water and dust resistance – which translates to moderate rain and drizzle protection.

Tapo has equipped the new C120 camera with its Starlight sensor, which enhances dark video at night so that details are easier to make out. When that sensor is enabled, it shows full-color video on your end, which is something a lot of cameras still don’t handle well. To bring night-time viewing even further, the outdoor Tapo C120 camera utilizes two spotlight LEDs to brighten the picture up a little bit. They’re small, so they might not do a whole lot of good, but it’s likely still pretty useful.

Tapo is, by nature, a smart home company. The C120 fits into that ecosystem with smart AI detection of people, pets, and vehicles. It can also handle two-way audio when you need to talk to someone on the other end.

The camera itself takes on a certain Nest vibe, with a circular head and stemmed base. The base is magnetic so you can mount it on magnetic surfaces for easy installation, which is sure to come in handy. The C120 is also Google Home compatible, though we’re not sure if video will be able to show in-app and if the camera is Matter-compatible.

At $39, the Tapo C120 looks to be a great little outdoor smart camera with just enough tech to provide some peace of mind. In our experience, Tapo has been a wonderful ecosystem to use and we expect the C120 to follow that reputation.

Buy the Tapo C120 camera