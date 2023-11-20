Roborock Black Friday 2023 sales: Save 25% or more on all-in-one systems

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to score a discount on new devices, and Roborock has some killer deals to offer on its all-in-one robot vacuum cleaners upwards of 25% off. Here are the offers, and why you should be interested.

Roborock 2023 Black Friday deals

The Roborock Q Revo is one of the best values in an affordable all-in-one robot vacuum options already, but for Black Friday it’s an even better deal at 24% off through November 30.

Q Revo’s claim to fame is offering flagship features in a more affordable package. The system has all of best features you’d expect from a high-end robot vacuum and mop. It has 5,500Pa of suction power for pulling debris even out of carpet, dual-spinning mop heads to effectively clean your hard flooring, and uses LiDAR to navigate around your home and ensure back and forth patterns instead of bouncing off of walls like many other options. When it gets back to the dock, that dock can wash the mops and dry them, as well as empty the dustbin and refill the clean water tank on the robot. It’s genuinely an all-in-one system that you can set up and leave to run on its own for days at a time.

The Roborock Q Revo is generally priced at $899, but for Black Friday 2023 it’s down to $679.99 for a limited time.

Meanwhile, if you want to dive into stronger features, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra and Roborock S8 Pro Ultra are both also on sale. The S7 Max Ultra adds improved obstacle avoidance and a sonic scrubbing mop head which is great for a home full of kids and pets. The S7 Max Ultra is 27% off, down to $949.99 for Black Friday.

If you need the ultimate in robot cleaning, there’s the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, which has 6,000Pa of suction power, two cleaning brushes to pick up more debris, twice the sonic mopping power, and faster charging so it can get back on the job for larger homes. This model will be $400 off its usual price for Black Friday, down to $1,199.99.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

For smaller messes or to get the nooks and crannies inconvenient for a robot vacuum, the Roborock Dyad Pro is also discounted for Black Friday, with the handheld stick vacuum offering both dry suction and wet mopping in no time with its impressive 17,000Pa of suction power. The Dyad Pro is $100 off for Black Friday, at $349.99.

There are also solid deals to be had in Roborock’s Q-series, with Q5+ and Q7Max+ each a whopping 43% off, and the just-launched Roborock Q8Max+ also $220 off. For those looking for an even better bargain, last year’s Roborock S7 is 45% off at $359.99.

You can check out the full list of deals below! Roborock’s deals run from November 20 through November 30.

Roborock Q Revo – 24% off at $679.99

Roborock S7 Max Ultra – 27% off at $949.99

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – 25% off at $1,199

Roborock Dyad Pro – 22% off at $349

Roborock Q5+ – 43% off at $399.99

Roborock Q5 – 40% off at $259.99

Roborock Q7Max+ – 43% off at $499.99

Roborock Q7Max – 45% off at $329.99

Roborock S7 – 45% off at $359.99

Roborock Q8Max+ – 27% off at $599.99