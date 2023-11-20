Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 now $230, Google Nest Cams from $70, Jabra Elite 10 $170, more

The second-best prices have arrived on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic smartwatches as part of the Thanksgiving Week sale, starting at $230. You can also save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams from $70 while also scoring a new all-time low on Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds with Dolby Atmos at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic starts at second-best prices

Amazon is now offering the second-best prices on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 styles. We’ve seen some price cuts as of late on the higher-end models in the lineup, but now the standard releases are taking the spotlight starting at $230 for the 40mm GPS version. It normally sells for $300 but is now on sale for one of the very first times. This is now 24% off and clocking in at within $1 of the all-time low set only once before. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm model at $260, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. This $70 discount is also within $1 of the all-time low. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched earlier in the fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale is powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust health suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams

All of the latest Google Nest smart cameras are joining in on the savings this Thanksgiving Week. Each model drops to one of its best prices ever – you’ll find five different ways to outfit both inside and outside of your home, with some added surveillance for all things porch pirate defense and just adding a little peace of mind to your setup. Pricing starts at $70 and carries over to everything from standalone cameras of both the wired and battery-powered varieties to video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and more. You can shop the full assortment right here or head below where we spell it all out.

Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

Jabra’s new Elite 10 ANC earbuds with Dolby Atmos

Woot is now offering the new Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $170. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. This is down from the usual $250 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s one of the only discounts since launching earlier this fall at $80 off and also beats our previous mention by $55. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review or just head below for a quick rundown on what to expect.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double downs on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]