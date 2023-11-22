People who bought a OnePlus Open from the official store are getting referral codes to share with friends

OnePlus is offering referral codes that are good for $100 off the OnePlus Open, but they’ll only send codes to those who ordered the foldable phone already.

OnePlus is undoubtedly trying to double down on OnePlus Open sales, and this isn’t a terrible way to do it.

According to the new referral program, those who have previously purchased a OnePlus Open from the company are eligible to receive a referral code that can be shared with up to five friends. If the friend uses that code, they will get $100 off the $1,699 phone, and the person who shared the code will get a coupon for $100 off any OnePlus products.

OnePlus says that it will email these codes out to users who bought the Open from the official OnePlus online store or app. No one else will be eligible to receive a referral code. Once a purchase is made with it, you’ll eventually get a separate coupon for accessories or whatever else you might need from the OnePlus store.

Interestingly, OnePlus has an odd stipulation on its info page.

Invite your friends to order OnePlus Open, you will get daily notifications on how many used your code. Plus, once your friend signs for the package, you will receive the $100 OFF on any products coupon.

It reads like the original code sharer will get their $100 coupon once the package is signed for, which is a strange requirement. In any case, once the phone is delivered, the other party will get a discount.

That referral code is only good for the OnePlus Open, so if you get one from a friend or send one, the code will only apply to OnePlus Open purchases, bringing the device down from $1,699 to $1,599.

That might be more, considering OnePlus is offering a guaranteed $200 off the phone in addition to boosted trade-ins. From what we could tell, a traded-in Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers $980 in credit, which includes a $380 trade-in bonus from the company. The automatic $200 applies for any phone in any condition, so it may be something to take advantage of if it’s time for an upgrade.

It looks as though these referral codes are going out to customers automatically. If you don’t see one, you can contact OnePlus support at support@oneplus.com.