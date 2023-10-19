Yes, the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 are basically the same foldable [Gallery]

Oppo and OnePlus have been sharing more and more in common over the past few years, and there’s nowhere that’s no apparent than the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 foldables, which quite literally are the same device.

The Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open share basically everything. The same specs, the same cameras, the same hinge, the same displays. It’s all the same, and you can tell in person. Over the summer, 9to5Google got a brief early chance to spend a few minutes with the Find N3, and it is indeed the same device we ended up getting in the OnePlus Open.

At the time, Oppo even said that the OnePlus Open is essentially the “global version” of the Find N3.

That’s certainly good news, as Oppo’s book-style foldables have never launched outside of China. The Find N and Find N2 both never made it to global markets, and from the looks of it, the Find N3 technically won’t either unless it’s called the OnePlus Open.

The only real differences come down to the software and the fit and finish. The Find N3 is sold in gold, red, and some other colors, while the Open is only available in black and green. The Find N3 has ColorOS, and the Open has OxygenOS (not that those are different).

The only real difference is the logo on the back.

So, yeah. These are the same phones, just for different markets. Will that continue into future releases? We’ll see! If it’s for flip phones, I hope that we see more crossover, but I would prefer if OnePlus’ main flagships retain at least some personal identity.

