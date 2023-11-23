Twitter/X will put headlines back on tweets

Earlier this year, Elon Musk stripped headlines from tweets in a move that led to nothing but confusion. Now, headlines are coming back.

For years, Twitter/X has been a great source to not only witness breaking news (i.e. the recent OpenAI drama), but also to get news from various news outlets. But when Elon Musk opted to remove headlines from link previews, it really took away from the usefulness of sharing links on the platform. That is, on iOS and the web. Headlines were never removed from Twitter’s Android app.

Now, things are changing back. Elon Musk announced this week that Twitter/X will, “in an upcoming release,” put an “overlay title” on URL cards. In other words, tweets will start showing headlines again.

While it’s not confirmed, it’s probably not a coincidence that just hours before Elon had shared an article from Reuters which, because of Twitter/X’s lack of a headline preview, offered zero context to other users outside of Musk’s “extremely concerning!” caption.

In an upcoming release, 𝕏 will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023