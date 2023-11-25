Save big and clean faster with the latest vacuums from Eureka this Black Friday

They say you should spend more money on the chores you like the least, but you can get the best of both worlds this holiday shopping season. During Eureka’s Black Friday sales, you can pick up a high-quality vacuum cleaner like the Eureka NEW400 without breaking the bank, getting you the spotless floors you’ve always wanted.

Eureka is one of the oldest and most trusted names in vacuums and floor cleaners, having been founded in Detroit in 1909. You can learn more about Eureka and find out about the latest products and deals by following the company on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

The highlight of Eureka’s Black Friday lineup is the NEW400, a cordless upright vacuum and floor cleaner designed to tackle the toughest messes in your home with a single pass. The NEW400 includes a mop brush system that adapts to your floor’s needs and a vacuum to pick up all the mess, all in one smooth motion. Better yet, with its self-propelled mode, you won’t need to forcefully push the cleaner along your floor, just steer.

The mop water is recycled to conserve usage and allow you to clean more before needing to empty the dirty water tank. For pet owners, Eureka has included its sanitization solution, perfect for thoroughly cleaning up the toughest messes.

Of course, your cleaner will eventually get dirty from tackling all the messes. When that time comes, you can trust Eureka’s specially designed running water system, which automatically sprays water throughout, brushes and scrapes off the grime, and recycles water as needed. All the while, the NEW400 is compactly stowed away, as its base station has a minimal footprint.

Compared to the competition, the Eureka NEW400 offers better suction, larger water tanks, a quieter low-power mode, and more, all for a lower starting price of $199. However, during the Black Friday sales event, you can pick up the NEW400 for the slick price of $139.99 – that’s a 30% savings.

If the NEW400 doesn’t quite fit your budget, there’s no need to fret – Eureka has other affordable high-quality options being discounted, such as the NEC180 RapidClean Pro, a cordless stick-style handheld vacuum.

This little wonder, weighing in at just 3.2 lbs, is designed to be impressively maneuverable, allowing it to be swiveled fully flat to reach the peskiest of dust bunnies under your furniture. Meanwhile, the uniquely notched design of the handheld allows it to be easily leaned against countertops so that you don’t have to worry about it falling over.

Normally retailing for $154, you can pick up the Eureka RapidClean Pro for just $114.99.

Or perhaps you’re searching for something to eliminate the chore of mopping and vacuuming the floors altogether. If so, the Eureka E10s robotic floor cleaner, built on Eureka’s century of vacuum expertise, could be the answer.

Designed to reclaim more time from your day, the Eureka E10s uses LIDAR technology – similar to what’s used in some self-driving cars – to map out your home to clean every square inch in the most efficient way possible, all while avoiding any newly placed obstacles (toys, shoes, sleeping pets, etc.).

Importantly, the cleaner is designed to handle the hassles for you, emptying its dust into the base station and recharging the battery as necessary, only stopping once everything is clean. All you have to do is remember to empty the base station’s dust cup every 45 days and change the mop water as needed. Better yet, the E10s is a bagless vacuum, saving you a significant amount of hassle and money!

This Black Friday, you can save time and make your floors cleaner than ever by adding the Eureka E10s to your smart home – compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa. For a limited time, it can be yours for just $449.99, down from $699.

As you can see, Eureka has options for every budget this Black Friday, enabling more people to benefit from the company’s century of experience building exceptional vacuums and floor cleaners.