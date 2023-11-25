XGIMI’s 4K Android TV projectors deliver 200-inch displays at up to $400 off for Black Friday

It’s time to scope out the XGIMI Black Friday projectors deals, offering up to $400 in savings with pricing starting from $249 shipped. The brand provides a range of options to accomodate just about anyone’s needs, from flagship 4K 200-inch home theater experiences right down to super-convenient portable options with its latest MoGo 2 lineup. All centered around the Android TV experience, these Dolby and Harman Kardon audio-equipped projectors are now at some of the best prices of the year for Black Friday. Take a closer look down below.

XGIMI Horizon Pro – best value 4K projector

The Horizon Pro represents the best overall value for a 4K projector you’ll find in the brand’s Black Friday event this year. The regularly $1,499 projector (and sometimes as much as $1,899) is now selling for $1,099 shipped, which is at the very least a massive $400 in savings

The XGIMI Horizon Pro model delivers a 4K UHD resolution delivered across a breathtaking 200-inch projection display that’s much larger than even the biggest 4K TVs (that also happen to cost at least double). Supported by a 1500 ISO Lumens and the brand’s ISA tech – “automated screen alignment with obstacle avoidance,” it also runs on the Android TV platform for direct access to Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, without needing to connect anything else to your setup. That’s on top of the built-in dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra – 200-inches of Dolby Vision

Taking it up a notch from the Horizon Pro, we have the Horizon Ultra. The brand’s new ultra-bright flagship projector carries a regular price of $1,699, but using code XGIMI9TO51 at checkout will drop your total down to $1,529 shipped.

Horizon Ultra also delivers 4K resolutions with an up to 200-inch projection, but takes things next level with a Dolby Vision theater experience alongside 2300 ISO Lumens – “ultra-high brightness plus lifelike color, providing incredible image detail morning, day, and night.” This model also combines LED and laser tech for better color accuracy alongside the brand’s intelligent Screen Adaption 3.0:

Our upgraded ISA technology smoothly optimizes projector environmental adaptability, easy usage, wall color adjustment, optical zoom, and other ISA features like never before!

This model amps up the audio as well, with dual 12W Harman Kardon speakers that boast DTS Studio Sound Technology said to provide the “three-dimensional surround sound” vibes.

XGIMI Halo+ – Portable flagship projection

As part of its Black Friday promotion, XGIMI is offering its Halo+ flagship portable projector for $649 shipped. Regularly $849, that’s a solid $200 price drop. However, 9to5Google readers who purchase the projector through the official site can knock the price down another $100 to $549 shipped using code XGIMI9TO52 at checkout. Alternatively, using the same code via the brand’s official Amazon storefront will net you the desktop stand on top of the official price drop.

The Android TV 10.0 Halo+ features 1080p resolutions alongside 700 ISO Lumens for bright, vibrant family movie nights and gaming. Beyond that, auto-focus and keystone correction will ensure an un-obstructed and stable image without you having to mess around with the setup manually. The combination of 10W Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby audio tech will also deliver a distortion-free hi-fi sound in a fully portable form-factor – the Bluetooth 5.0 support is a nice touch as well.

Deep deals on XGIMI ultra short throw and portable models

The XGIMI Black Friday projector deals don’t stop there though. You’ll also find a deep price drop on the ultra short throw AURA model for folks with limited space that delivers 1800 ISO Lumens, Harman Kardon audio, and the Android TV experience. That deal joins some of the brand’s on-the-go, ultra-portable MoGo lineup projectors at up to $150 off. The deals breakdown as follows: