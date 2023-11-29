Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with SmartTag 2 from $230, Jabra Elite 10 earbuds $200, more

If you’ve been looking for a little extra reason to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6, the new release now includes a bundled SmartTag 2 starting at $230. The Black Friday all-time lows are now even better with $30 in extra value attached, and come joined by a $50 discount on the Jabra Elite 10 ANC earbuds as well as a rare chance to save on Sonos Arc soundbars at $509. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 includes bundled SmartTag 2

Amazon is now throwing in a little extra value on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, bundling the latest wearable with one of Samsung’s new SmartTag 2. Pricing now starts at $230 for the 40mm Bluetooth smartwatch, dropping down from its usual $300 going rate in the process. There’s also the larger 44mm model at $260, down from $330. Both of these are matching the all-time lows set on Black Friday at $70 off, just with an extra $30 of value thrown in for free. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched earlier in the fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale are powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust heath suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

Plus, you’re also getting Samsung’s new second-generation item finder that just hit the scene in the first few days of October. It arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags, with a revamped design that now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags or keys – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Jabra Elite 10 see $50 discount to Amazon low

The Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds are on sale today for the best price ever. Following up Cyber Monday with a drop to a new Amazon low, the usual $250 price tag has given way to a $199.99 sale price. This too is $50 off like the Elite 8 Active we tracked earlier in the week, and marking a new all-time low at $25 under our previous mention

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Sonos Arc/SL all-time lows land from $509

Sonos is now following up its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with some rare discounts across its in-house certified refurbished storefront. We hardly ever see these models in stock, let alone with some added savings attached, and now the deals are here on some of the brand’s most popular smart speakers and soundbars. It’s really all about the latter though, as the Sonos Arc drops to $539 shipped for the white style. This is $180 off the usual $719 refurbished price, but is another $180 off the usual $899 going rate. You’re looking at a new all-time low of $360 off. It comes joined by the Sonos Arc SL at $509, which is another new low for the year.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. There’s also the SL version we noted above, which includes all of the same features – just without the built-in microphone.

Wyze Cam OG upgrades your Assistant setup for $17

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Wyze Cam OG. This indoor smart security camera now sells for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from its usual $30 price tag in order to save you 43%. It’s $3 under our previous mention from Black Friday, and dropping lower than ever before. It’s only the second time under $20, too. So there’s really no beating an Alexa and Assistant-enabled camera at this price, and our hands-on review offers a closer look at just what that experience delivers.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form-factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over Wi-Fi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well.

Samsung’s new stylish Frame 4K smart TVs start from $548

Samsung’s popular The Frame 4K Smart TVs are still on sale today following all of the Black Friday festivities, marked down just in time for retrofitting the home theater ahead of the holidays. Right now, seven different sizes are marked down to their best prices yet – all of which start at $547.99 shipped for the 32-inch model. There’s as much as $1,000 in savings to be had on the up to 55-inch displays, which we break down below the fold. You can also learn what’s new this time around with the latest version of the unique smart TV in our launch coverage.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

