Gmail issue responsible for big delay in email delivery

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 30 2023 - 10:00 am PT
An issue with Gmail this morning (PT) may result in your sent emails not being delivered as fast as they normally would be.

Google has acknowledged this problem, which started at 2023-11-30 08:30 US/Pacific, on the Workspace Status Dashboard, and says that “Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team.”

Customer Symptoms: Customers impacted by this issue may see delay for a few mins while sending the emails.

In brief testing, emails from @gmail.com personal accounts are being delivered properly. However, we’re having trouble with messages sent from Workspace accounts/custom domains arriving. They do appear in the Sent folder immediately, but it took 23 minutes for it to show up in the recipient’s inbox.

Other messages are still arriving at this time.

The current workaround is to “retry sending the email.”

Updating…

