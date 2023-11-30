Telegram now lets you repost Stories and add video reactions

Telegram is rolling out a new feature that lets you repost Stories that show up in your feed and even record video messages over them in a TikTok-like update.

Telegram unlocked Stories for free users earlier this year and has since fleshed it out with several features that make it a little more useful. Additions like reactions and custom audio were made available a couple of months ago.

Now, Telegram is bringing a couple more tools to the Stories feature. The first is the ability to repost stories from friends and channels you follow. On the bottom of posts, you’ll be able to hit the repost button that X/Twitter users will find familiar. With a story repost, you can add text, emojis, and even mark the story up with custom drawings.

Another addition is the ability to record over Telegram story reposts. After hitting the repost button, a camera icon will appear. Tapping it will let you record a quick snippet of video to place over the reposted story.

The video feature will also be added when posting a Telegram story from scratch. Users will be able to record themselves however they see fit. This change feels like a feature similar to what TikTok offers in collaboration videos.

Telegram is also bringing transcribed voice messages to free users in a limited capacity, as well as story stats for channels in this update. Channels will also be able to add certain emojis to the reaction selection that you, as a follower, will see, allowing for a somewhat personal touch to each Channel. Additionally, when you follow a Channel, you’ll see a list of related Channels to follow in addition.

Telegram notes that the Android version of this update will be available soon, as the Google Play Store is still in the process of reviewing it.