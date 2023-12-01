 Skip to main content

[Fixed] Gmail facing a second day of email delivery delays 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 1 2023 - 12:17 pm PT
0 Comments

Following yesterday’s issues, Gmail is facing another round of email delivery issues and delays, but the impact might be more limited.

This problem began on Friday, 2023-12-01 10:52 US/Pacific with customers facing “delays in their email delivery.” On Thursday, some emails were delayed anywhere between a few minutes to a whole hour. It was resolved by late afternoon.

Today, Google says “customers with messages traversing in our US-based servers may be impacted.” However, you “may not be required to re-send the affected messages unless they bounce back.”

Workaround : No action required from Customers unless the email that has bounced back.

Update: “Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team. Our engineers are seeing positive signs of recovery.”

However we are actively monitoring to ensure the systems are fully recovered.

Update 2: “The issue with Gmail has been resolved for all affected users as of Friday, 2023-12-01 12:20 US/Pacific.”

Updating…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gmail

Gmail

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com