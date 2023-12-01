[Fixed] Gmail facing a second day of email delivery delays 

Following yesterday’s issues, Gmail is facing another round of email delivery issues and delays, but the impact might be more limited.

This problem began on Friday, 2023-12-01 10:52 US/Pacific with customers facing “delays in their email delivery.” On Thursday, some emails were delayed anywhere between a few minutes to a whole hour. It was resolved by late afternoon.

Today, Google says “customers with messages traversing in our US-based servers may be impacted.” However, you “may not be required to re-send the affected messages unless they bounce back.”

Workaround : No action required from Customers unless the email that has bounced back.

Update: “Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team. Our engineers are seeing positive signs of recovery.”

However we are actively monitoring to ensure the systems are fully recovered.

Update 2: “The issue with Gmail has been resolved for all affected users as of Friday, 2023-12-01 12:20 US/Pacific.”

Updating…