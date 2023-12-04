Lenovo announces phone-sized Chromebox Micro for commercial displays

Besides productivity use cases, ChromeOS also has a footing in digital signage and kiosks. Lenovo is embracing that with the Chromebox Micro, or what Google calls the “first compact Chromebox for organizations worldwide.”

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a “pocket-sized, cost-effective, and energy-efficient mini-computer and media player.” It is meant to power digital signage with the ability to “stream 4K video, share web-based content 24/7, and power touchscreen kiosk experiences.”

The size of a smartphone — 6.4” x 3.1” x 0.8” — and weighing 1 pound, it’s fanless and has a ventless metal construction. (That said, the Asus Chromebit from 2015 is smaller.) This Chromebox Micro is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There are two USB-C ports, two USB-A, HDMI, RJ45, and an audio jack on the bottom edge, while there’s support for dual 4K displays and screw holes for mounting.

On the software front, it pairs with the ChromeOS Kiosk and Digital Signage Upgrade for easier set up and fleet management.

Lenovo partnered with Instorescreen to offer 15.6” and 21.5” inFLEX touchscreens that feature a rear cutout where the Chromebox Micro can slot in. A single USB-C cable provides video, power, and data.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro costs $219 and will be available in the first quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, Google says it is “partnering with additional device manufacturers to bring affordable, compact, enterprise-grade Chromeboxes to your business soon.”