Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 4 lineup specs leak, could utilize Intel AI processor

Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new lineup of Windows laptops before the year is up. That Galaxy Book 4 series is all but detailed in a recent leak that lists both specs and product images. Additional information suggests that Samsung may equip the Galaxy Book 4 series with Intel’s newest AI-driven SoC.

Samsung has had a busy year. The release of the Galaxy S23 series started the year strong, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 announcement keeping the company on a high towards the end.

Aside from mobile development, Samsung is also gearing up to announce its next generation of Windows 11 laptops. The Galaxy Book 4 series will be the successor to the Book 3 lineup and build on last year’s work.

The Galaxy Book 4 could be built for AI

New information suggests that Samsung could incorporate Intel’s latest “Core Ultra” processor with a specialized NPU – Neural Processing Unit – specifically built for handling AI offline (via Yonhap News). Samsung is also thought to utilize a proprietary AI model dubbed “Samsung Guass” in that NPU.

This is similar to what other SoC manufacturers like Qualcomm and MediaTek have already done on the mobile side for on-board AI computing. Those chips have proven to work well and show promise for integrated AI in devices in the future.

We hope this information proves to be true. It would position Samsung as one of the first, if not the first, PC manufacturers to incorporate an SoC with an onboard NPU that can handle AI queries and processing offline. Tasks like video and photo editing could largely benefit from this advancement and become easier as AI becomes more capable in a portable format.

Detailed specs show a promising lineup

Prior to the announcement of the Galaxy Book 4 series, trustworthy sources have detailed the entire lineup and respective specifications for each device (via Windows Report).

The lineup will include the traditional laptop design with the Galaxy Book 4 and a base model that includes a 360-degree hinge for some added capability. There will be a set of Pro models that fall under those same designs, as well as a standalone Galaxy Book 4 Ultra that comes with some serious kick.

The base Galaxy Book 4 will be the simplest offering in the lineup. It will house an Intel Core 5 120U with 8GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch screen at standard FHD. The Book 4 360, will take those specs and add a full-ranged hinge and S Pen for some flexibility. The 360 model will also house slightly better RAM at LPDDR5 than the standard LPDDR4x. These might come in around the $1,000 mark.

Moving up a tier, Samsung will offer a better-equipped Galaxy Book 4 Pro set – one with an S Pen and full-range hinge, and one without for standard computing. These models will have an Intel Core 7 155U processor and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro will have a 14-inch display at 2880 x 1800, while the Pro 360 will have a 16″ display at the same resolution. Each should be under $2,000.

At the highest level, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra houses an Intel Core 9 185H processor with 32GB of the fastest RAM available and a built-in GeForce RTX 4070. The Ultra is also 2880 x 1800 in resolution. At the top, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is built for heavy editing and gaming. With that, it will come in at the most expensive price, at or higher than the previous version’s $2,699.

Design photos have also surfaced in the past couple of weeks, showing off a sleek Macbook-like design that won’t offend anyone. Each model comes with the same physical port layout – one USB 3.2 port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI out connection. A MicroSD card reader and 3.55mm tie-in are also included.

The Galaxy Book 4 lineup is expected to be announced sometime before the year is up, which is less than a month away. As for whether or not it will house built-in and offline AI capabilities, we hope that to be true. Incorporating strong NPUs in Windows SoCs has the potential to change how users work on portable Windows machines.