Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits $650, Sony XM5 ANC earbuds $248, more

Amazon is now clearing out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $650 to headline today’s best deals. It comes joined by another chance to score the all-time low on Sony’s new Xm5 earbuds at $248, alongside a $100 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $650

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re not sold on the newer Flip 5, going with last year’s foldable at $649.99 shipped is now an even better option. It’s down from the original $1,000 going rate and is an extra $150 under our last mention. If you’re looking to activate your new smartphone right away, you can drop pricing even lower over at Best Buy. Right now, you can score the handset for $299.99 with Verizon. That’s some extra savings for ditching the unlocked status via Amazon and makes for an even better price. In either case, these are easily the best discounts to date and even better values, considering that the new Z Flip 5 doesn’t really bring anything all too new to the table. Head below for more.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package.

Here’s another chance to score the all-time low on Sony’s new XM5 earbuds

If you missed out on the Thanksgiving week pricing last month, the savings are back on Sony’s latest flagship headphones and earbuds. A favorite, the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds, has an all-time low. These new releases just hit the scene over the summer and have only been on sale just one time before. Now, that changes with a drop-down to $248. That’s $50 off the usual $298 price tag and marks the best discount we have seen. It’s one of the first chances to save and an even better way to score one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5 – here’s your chance.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $50 price drop just makes them an even better buy.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $700 for the 128GB model. Available in several colorways, the savings drop $100 off the usual $800 going rate. It matches the Amazon all-time low in the process and gives you another chance to lock in some holiday pricing for putting Samsung’s latest smartphone under the tree – even if you’re gifting it to yourself this year. There’s also $100 in savings across all of the other storage capacities, as well. Head below for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 takes on the most affordable approach for its core S23 series smartphones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the rest of the collection. It lives up to its status as being the most affordable release by rocking a more compact 6.1-inch display, but backs that with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED panel. There’s at least 128GB of onboard storage, as well as all of the other modern fixings on a smartphone like 5G, an under-screen fingerprint reader and all-day battery life from its 3,900mAh capacity.